Tracy Police are investigating a carjacking that left three men injured at the La Huacana Night Club at the Shops at Northgate Village Saturday evening.
Sgt. Craig Kootstra said police officers responded to a report of a robbery with a gun 8:45 p.m. at the shopping center in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue. Officers arrived to find that three men, members of a band that had been scheduled to perform at the night club, had been robbed by two men armed with handguns.
The band members were beaten and the two robbers took the band’s van with their instruments and cell phones inside.
Singer Jesus Mendoza posted on his social media pages that he was one of the victims, and in a video he described the assault and robbery. Mendoza described being pistol whipped in the head by the robbers, and he and his band members were unable to stop the robbers because of their weapons.
Kootstra said an ambulance crew treated the three band members at the scene for their injuries, which were not life-threatening.
About 1½ hours later a police officer spotted the van near Interstate 205 and Naglee Road. The officer got behind the van, which drove onto the freeway heading west toward the Bay Area.
Kootstra said police notified the California Highway Patrol of the stolen van and a pursuit along Interstate 580 led to the Castro Valley – Hayward area, where the stolen van was finally stopped.
Only the driver was in the van and he was arrested. Kootstra said detectives are searching for the second man involved in the carjacking. Police did not release the name of the man arrested citing the ongoing investigation.
The van and the band instruments were returned to the owners.
