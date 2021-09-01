Advancements in classroom technology have taken a giant leap forward this year at Banta Elementary School in rural Tracy, with the introduction of interactive touch screen whiteboards in every classroom on campus.
Similar to a Chromebook or iPad – which most students already are familiar with – the 75-inch screens, purchased from the company Promethean World, enable teachers to present their lessons with the touch of a finger. Promethean’s ActivPanel Titanium touch screen whiteboards were fitted to classrooms over the summer.
“As a little school, we really needed it,” said Banta Unified School District Business Services Supervisor Andi Lopez in a press release sent out by the school. “We’re pretty excited; the teachers are excited, we’re excited.”
The idea to introduce the technology came after members of the Banta Elementary School board of trustees toured the Banta Elementary School campus and were inspired by new technology they had seen at local charter schools.
After working with former Superintendent Daniel Moore, the boards were purchased in March at a cost of $73,290, which included equipment, installation, training and a five-year warranty, according to Banta Unified School District Technology Coordinator Kitty Towers. Funds earmarked for student learning loss helped finance the project according to the school.
“I really love this board,” said sixth grade Teacher Stewart Tjalsma. “I use it all the time and I am using it for everything. I’m using the whiteboard, I’m using the videos, I’m using YouTube, I’m using the timer, and I use other tools depending on when I need them. I have yet to use anything other than this thing and I use it almost my entire day (of teaching).”
Prior to the Promethean technology, teachers used other teaching tools that included the Elmo Document Cameras, which worked like an overhead projector. Using this technology required teachers to undergo several steps to prepare each lesson, such as making numerous photocopies of teaching materials. Now instructors are able to use a variety of interactive built-in teaching tools, including apps and the ability to download textbook pages for presentation on the screen.
Students at the school welcome the new technology as well.
“I think it’s pretty cool and it gets you to learn way more easily,” said sixth grader Yaretzi Badillo. “You can do a lot of stuff with it other than doing it on paper and taking way more time. It’s more clearer than a projector, because a projector is more blurry, while the smart board is more HD.”
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.