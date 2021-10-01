Banta Elementary School is going to the dogs with a new therapy dog reading program on the rural Tracy campus.
Each month, therapy dogs and their owners from Paws 4 Friends, a non-profit based in Manteca, will be coming to the school library as part of the Reading Education Assistance Dogs program or R.E.A.D. The program is designed to help students improve their reading skills by giving them the opportunity to read aloud and not be judged by their audience, which in this case is a dog.
“It doesn’t matter how fast or slow (they read),” said Laura Francis of Manteca, who is one of the founders of the Paws 4 Friends group. “For me it’s non-judgmental. I’m very rewarded seeing other people so happy getting to see my dog, read to my dog, visit with my dog. I get a lot making other people happy.”
The Banta program kicked-off on Sept. 14 in the school library with three members of the Paws 4 Friends group coming to the campus. Joining Francis and her 15-year-old golden retriever Abby were Manteca resident Cheryl Herkenrath and her 4-year-old golden retriever Shasta, and Riverbank resident Sue Barnes with her 15-year-old terrier mix Miss Morgan.
Sitting on the floor in different parts of the library, therapy dogs and their owners listened to groups of students taking turns reading to them. During their visit, the students could be seen gently petting their canine companions while their classmates read.
“It was fun,” said second grader Joshua Matthew Rios, who read the book “Chewy Louie” to Shasta. “The dog (in the book) was eating everything, even the toys.”
Second grader Kiara Gonzalez Cortez read “Bunny’s Noisy Book” to Miss Morgan with her classmate Kayla Giselle Ochoa Rios. Some students said they needed improvement on their reading skills and noted that reading to a dog did help them.
Teacher Kathy Jackson said she asked her students if they wanted to be the first group to take part in the reading to the dogs program and her entire class said yes. Each student was required to have written permission from their parents to participate.
"I always read to my mom, so I wanted to read to a dog," said second grader Ruby Marie Diaz, who read "Will You Help Doug Find His Dog" with classmate Kamille Daniels.
Jackson said one of her students was so excited to read to a therapy dog that he worked extra hard to improve his reading skills so he could be ready for their visit.
The Paws 4 Friends group, which currently has 35 to 45 members, has conducted their reading program at schools across San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.
“It’s a chance to make kids aware of how kind and sweet dogs are,” said Barnes. “We’re trying to show them another side of what dogs can do."
She said if the students have their own dogs, they can read to them at home.
The program is not only enjoyable to the students, but to the dogs as well. Barnes said the dogs know they are going to do something important every time they put on their therapy vests.
Each month members of the Paws 4 Friends group and their therapy dogs will be visiting the Banta School campus to conduct the reading program with different classrooms.
• This is a contributed report by Denise Rizzo, Banta Unified School District public information officer.
