It won’t be long before students will be able to run up and down new athletic fields currently being developed on the Banta Elementary School campus in rural Tracy.
“We’ll have a soccer field, we’ll have a diamond that can be used for both kickball and softball, and I think there is room for more,” said Principal Dr. Ann Jayne. “It’s going to be huge.”
The new athletic fields are situated on the green space in the western portion of the campus, adjacent to the Agricultural Center. Previously the fields were just an open space with grassy patches that were not groomed for sports.
“These kids are athletic, and they love to be outside,” Jayne said. “They’re excited to be able to see new lush grass get out there and have campus soccer.”
Once covid restrictions are lifted to allow visitors onto the campus, Jayne said they look forward to hosting intramural competitions. In the past, Banta athletes had to compete using other campuses, such as the STEAM Academy at River Islands.
In August, land preparations on the new fields began with plowing and the installation of a field sprinkler system, as well as covering the 3.5-acre parcel with new fertilized soil. Recently workers from Oakdale-based California Green Hydroseed & Landscape company spent two days hydro-seeding the new fields and turning the rich brown soil into a seafoam green.
Joe Hollaway, who conducted the hydro-seeding process, said they should start to see grass on the fields by the end of November.
School officials are not the only ones excited to see Banta Elementary get its own athletic fields. Students are excited too.
“It would be awesome to play on a field again with soccer,” said seventh grader Juan Haro. “That would be fun. I’m excited.”
The cost of the athletic fields, including the sprinkler system, soil and hydro-seeding is approximately $105,000, according to Andi Lopez, business services supervisor for Banta Unified School District. The funds were acquired through developer fees, she said.
The new athletic fields and sprinklers are just part of the ongoing beautification projects that have taken place on the Banta Elementary School campus.
“In the last three years we’ve been able to upgrade the play area, build our Ag Center and do something basically with bare fields,” Jayne said. “We’ve taken a tanbark area and added seating enough for two full classes, as well as a music garden, and now we’re going to have this field. These kids deserve this.”
The new athletic fields are just part of the new developments happening on the Banta Elementary School campus, both inside and out. Prior to the school year, 75-inch Promethean’s ActivPanel Titanium touch screen whiteboards were added to every classroom.
“All of these things say your kids matter here,” said Jayne. “These all speak to our community. We care about what we’re providing you, putting kids first. I’m really pleased how far we’ve come in three years. There are a lot of exterior things that our previous superintendent has invested in, and our current superintendent is investing on the inside. So, it’s really nice to see it all come together.”
• This is a contributed report by Denise Rizzo, Banta Unified School District public information officer. Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.