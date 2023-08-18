Reconstruction of Bessie Avenue will begin next week, with road closures and detours expected to be in place until spring.
Tracy City Engineer Koosun Kim hosted a public meeting on Wednesday, including online access and an in-person presentation at Tracy City Hall, to describe the timeline for the project.
The $5.5 million project, including a $4.7 million contract with Tracy Grading and Paving, includes complete reconstruction of nearly a half-mile of roadway and sidewalks, including underground sewer, water and storm drain lines, between Lowell Avenue and Grant Line Road, plus new street lights. The section between Lowell Avenue and 11th Street was rebuilt in 2011 and will need only new centerline striping and marking of a bike route.
Kim explained that road closures will happen in four phases. From next week through Sept. 29 the section between 20th Avenue and Grant Line Road will be closed as the roadway is taken out and underground utilities are removed and replaced. That work will continue between 20th Avenue and Lowell Avenue between Oct. 2 and Nov. 10.
The new roadway will be installed between 20th Avenue and Grant Line Road from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31, and then between 20th and Lowell avenues between Jan. 2 and Feb. 16.
Kim said that weather could affect these timelines, but in any event, residents will be notified of road closures and detours as construction schedules are confirmed.
