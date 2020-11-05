An online company named Showmark Media LLC is once again contacting local businesses with a scam claiming to represent the Best of Tracy, the annual awards event facilitated by Tracy Press.
The Reader's Choice Best of Tracy awards is wholly owned by Tracy Press, and all awards are granted by the newspaper. Any other company representing itself as being able to provide Best of Tracy recognition is not legitimate.
Showmark Media is targeting business owners with emails claiming they can buy award plaques through a third-party website not affiliated with Tracy Press. The email informs the reader that their business has won an award in a specific category and offers them a preview of an award plaque.
Legitimate Best of Tracy award winners will be contacted by Tracy Press staff directly once all ballots are completely counted. Award winners will be announced in early December.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or call 209-835-3030.
