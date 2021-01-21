Inauguration Day: Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the newest United States President and Vice President, respectfully, on Wednesday in front of the White House in Washington D.C.
Biden serves as the 46th president of the U.S. after unseating incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Harris serves as the first female vice president in the nation's history, and is also the first Black and Asian-American to serve in a vice-presidential capacity.
In his first acts as president on Inauguration Day, Biden signed off on a list of executive orders, some of which reverse previous orders made by Trump. This includes actions to halt the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization and taking steps to re-join the Paris climate accord. Biden also undid some of Trumps' stronger immigration policies, including requiring non-citizens of the U.S. to be included in the Census count, reversal of the travel-ban from seven Muslim-majority countries, stopping construction on the U.S. border wall and fortifying the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.
In addition to rejoining the Paris climate accord, Biden's other environmental act on Inauguration day included the cancellation of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Biden signed a total of 17 actions on Inauguration Day.
