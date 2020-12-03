A man died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle along 11th Street Wednesday evening.
The collision was reported to Tracy Police at 6:09 p.m., and happened on eastbound 11th Street, just east of the railroad tracks that cross the roadway midway between Alden Glen Drive and Lincoln Boulevard. The man was hit by a Ford Explorer near the point in the roadway where the bike lane on the eastbound lanes tapers off and ends.
Tracy Police Lt. Tony Sheneman said that the driver of the Explorer stopped, and people performed CPR on the man until an ambulance crew arrived. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Information on the type of injuries he suffered was not available.
Police closed all lanes of 11th Street in both directions between Alden Glen Drive and Lincoln Boulevard while the department’s traffic unit investigated the scene. Details about the victim were unavailable, pending notification of relatives, and information on the cause of the crash was not available, pending further investigation.
