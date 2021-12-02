The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy hopes to raise $260,000 with a new fundraiser to help with the club’s costs, programs and other expenses after their annual fall Gala was cancelled because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Sofia Valenzuela, director of development and philanthropy at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy, said the club launched an online “12 Days of Giving” fundraiser that began Wednesday.
The annual fall gala was one of two major fundraiser events the club holds, the other being a golf tournament during the summer.
“There was definitely going to be a void without having the in-person event,” Valenzuela said. “As you know COVID has changed so much for so many organizations and we intended to host an in-person gala this year but halfway through our planning the COVID cases were increasing and at that point we decided to just cancel the in-person event this year, we just thought it would be safer to not host the event and we decided to create a new fundraiser to raise the funds that we would have otherwise raised through the gala”
The ”12 Days of Giving” will allow donations to the clubs in general or to a specific program at the clubs.
“We decided to incorporate that into the normal giving time of the year which is in December. The goal is to raise $260,000 during the ‘12 Days of Giving’ starting Dec. 1st through the 12. So, our idea is we’re going to highlight one program a day, 12 programs total, and just talk about the need for each program,” Valenzuela said.
Programs will be featured with videos on social media asking for donations of any amount.
“There are different ways people can donate, and we’re hoping they’ll pick one or several ways to help us with raising the funds we need,” Valenzuela said.
The 12 programs at the clubs that will be highlighted are:
• Reading Program
• Sports Programs
• Inclusion Program
• SMART Moves Program
• Summer Program
• Triple Play Programs
• Arts Programs
• COVID Relief & Support
• Social & Emotional Support
• Supper Program
• Jr. Staff Program
• All other BGCT programs
People can make a donation of any amount on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy website at https://BGCT12Days.givesmart.com.
A virtual auction featuring items ranging from leisure trips to wine to sports memorabilia begins today and can be found at the organization’s giving website.
Valenzuela said people who donate $112 will be entered into a raffle for a one-week stay in Carmel. Donations can be made at https://www.bgctracy.org/donate.php.
The “12 Days of Giving” will end on Dec. 12 with a 12 Days of Giving Celebration: from 4 to 6 p.m. at El Patio Restaurant. Tickets for the celebration are $50 per person and are available on the giving website.
The funds are needed to keep the clubs programs going. All seven school sites reopened in August when Tracy Unified School District returned to in-person education.
“We’re trying to get our kids back on track. We definitely have seen how their learning has declined with being at home, so it definitely is more of a challenge, so we know the need more homework help, more tutoring, more mentoring,” Valenzuela said. “The mental health changes that we’ve have noticed in our kids, it definitely has taken a toll on them. For them to be able to come back to the club and feel like they can be a kid again and talk to our different youth staff members that help them has definitely made a difference and we’ve seen the differences it’s made in their academics, in their schoolwork and how their improving in school.”
