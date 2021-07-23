Nurses and their allies gathered at several hospitals across the state during National Day of Action on Wednesday, coordinated by the California Nurses Association.
The purpose of the informational picketing was to spread awareness of the working conditions that nurses have had to face during the COVID-19 pandemic, such understaffing, unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios and lack of personal protection equipment.
“There's thousands of nurses across the country that are participating in this action. And it's basically to tell their employers to prioritize patient safety, and workplace protections. So, we have been critically understaffed here at Sutter Tracy hospital for months on end, and we are still in a pandemic, and cases are rising. We need the resources, the supplies, and staff to do our job,” said emergency room nurse Dotty Nygard, who led a group in front of Tracy Sutter Hospital.
“When we are understaffed, we close beds. What happens, too, is it increases our wait times, it increases patients leaving without being seen, and we see more fatigued nurses. But most importantly, we see delay in patient care,” she said.
Nygard and several other off-duty nurses held up signs on the sidewalk just in front of Sutter Tracy that read “Patients First!” and waved to cars who honked in support. In addition to traditional picketing signs, protesters also held up a string of Assignment Despite Objection staffing complaint forms from the past six months and also spread around a petition to send to Sutter’s administrative team that addressed the nurses’ various concerns.
“Each one represents an unsafe shift that we have had in our documentation to managers that say ‘We were in unsafe conditions. We need you to address this,’” said Nygard. “So we are saying we know that this is unsafe. We’re understaffed. We do have not the resources to provide the best and safest care, and we want you to hear our concerns. And we have yet to have action on these. This is this is why we're here today.”
Nygard, who is a part-time nurse, said she had worked over 100 hours in the past week, but she and other nurses would continue to report in for their assigned shifts for their patients.
According to a press release sent out by CNA and National Nurses United, tens of thousands of registered nurses are in the process of bargaining contracts that govern safe patient care conditions and their own workplace safety.
It states that “it is crucial for RNs to win these protections in writing because employers have proven during the pandemic that they will continue to prioritize the bottom line over occupational and public health and safety. To date, more than 400 RNs have died of COVID-19.”
Nygard reported that when nurses concluded their picketing for the day that they had planned to turn in the petition that was being passed around during the event. However, when they approached the administrative offices, the doors had been locked and security was called.
According to Sutter, the group was met with security at the administration offices and advised that picketing on hospital grounds was not permitted.
“We just had to walk away. We're not going to make an issue. But yeah, it was, you know, definitely our obligation to inform administration when we have concerns and safety issues, and to be able to bring it to them,” said Nygard. “These departments actually had the large majority of their co-workers all join together in solidarity to say, ‘Yes, we all agree with these concerns on the petition,’ and we were denied to submit them.”
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.