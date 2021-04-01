A fire at a campsite along Interstate 205 ignited a tree, sent up a column of flame and smoke and destroyed the campsite underneath the tree.
Firefighters from the South County Fire Authority contained the blaze, which was next to the eastbound freeway onramp about 200 yards east of Tracy Boulevard, next to a vacant lot slated for development of new a hotel. Charred debris left behind in the aftermath of the blaze indicated that someone had been living and cooking at the campsite, but whoever was there was gone by the time firefighters arrived.
Firefighters did not confirm the cause of this blaze but noted that they regularly receive reports of warming and cooking fires at such campsites a few times a week.
A fence that separates the onramp from Clover Road businesses, including Starbucks, In-N-Out and Nation’s, has been knocked down or torn open in places, allowing easy access to campsites along the freeway.
Tracy Police detained a man who apparently was in the area at the time of the blaze, and the California Highway Patrol – which is investigating the incident – arrived a short time later to talk to the man, who was released a short time later.
