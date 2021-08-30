Residents gathered in front of Tracy City Hall at a candlelight vigil Sunday night as they remembered the 13 service members killed and wounded in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and prayed for the safety of troops deployed across the globe.
About 75 gathered near the fountain for the vigil hosted by Dan Evans and Hector Jon to remember deployed troops, their families and the people of Afghanistan.
People were encouraged to come to the microphone and speak about family members serving in the military.
The names of the servicemembers from the Marines, Army and Navy that were killed were read and the vigil ended with the group gathered, singing “Amazing Graze while the holding their lit candles.
The Department of Defense identified the 13 servicemembers who were killed in action while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel;
Marine Corps
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.
Navy
Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.
Army
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corrytown, Tennessee.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.