Now that the city of Tracy has selected four cannabis retailers that can continue with the process of opening dispensaries in town, several of the potential business operators that did not make the final cut are seeking answers as to why their applications were rejected.
So far businesses who have appealed the city’s decision, and those who have been unable to file appeals, say they’ve received no response from city officials, and on Tuesday they approached the Tracy City Council to see if the city’s elected officials would provide answers.
Selection of the top four – Community Veterans of Tracy, Inside the Culture Triangle, Inc., Megan’s Organic Market Tracy and Doctor’s Choice Modesto LLC – followed a city review process that started with 42 applications. Some businesses put in more than one application for different types of cannabis businesses, with 10 businesses, all for retail storefronts, moving to the final review process.
On June 21 Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington picked the top four applicants, which will be eligible to continue their process of gaining further city approvals after the appeal process is complete. City spokeswoman Carissa Lucas reported that seven applicants had filed appeals by the July 7 deadline.
The city’s policy to allow local cannabis businesses, established in December 2019, sets a limit of four retail storefronts, but puts no limits on the number of indoor cultivation, manufacturing, delivery and testing businesses. Soon after the city established a system to rate applications to decide who should get priority for new cannabis business permits.
During the city’s first review of cannabis business applications, the city’s Phase 1 and 2 review process favored those applications that scored 80% or better on a scoresheet of merit-based criteria, including details on the applicants’ plans for business and operations, community relations, safety and security, local preference and social equity. Those applications moved the third and final phase of the selection process.
Information that the city has provided so far on the results of that review includes a spreadsheet that shows how applicants scored in the process. The city states, in its “frequently asked questions” document regarding cannabis businesses, that the Phase 1 and 2 decisions are not subject to appeal.
Though the matter was not scheduled for council discussion on Tuesday, some of those who filed appeals, and some whose applications were rejected in early in the review process, told the Tracy City Council that they have yet to receive explanation of why their applications were rejected.
Roseville attorney Dale Schafer told the council that he has a client who submitted three applications for the non-competitive permits at a cost of $10,000 for each application.
“On all three of them she was scored differently on social equity and local preference,” he told the council. “When the same person answers the same questions the same way and they’re scored three different ways on two different categories then I think we’re moving into subjectivity, which has been the source of much litigation around the state.”
He also wanted to know if there was any way to find out if his client’s applications for the non-competitive permits should still be considered active.
“These are not retail stores. These are for things like cultivation, manufacturing and distribution,” Schafer told the council.
“When we filed these applications, we were assured that when we get through the retail scoring there would be a pathway for this to be possible to go forward. We don’t know what that is. At this point we’re waiting. People who have paid money for leases are continuing to bleed for these while we’re waiting for decisions to be made, and we would request that you consider opening the non-competitive back up.”
Arabella McCreary was one of the applicants who did not get a high enough score to move to Phase 3 selection, and aside from score numbers on a spreadsheet, she got no explanation as to why her applications were rejected.
“A lot of us locals feel that we were failed in this process,” she told the council. “We were all excited that this was coming to Tracy and took part in a nearly two-year process for us to be heard, for everything to be set up for us to succeed, and we feel that didn’t happen, and we didn’t have the right to appeal or even find out why we’re not able to set up.”
“I’ve set up small businesses in this town before and I know what the process looks like. This does not at all resemble fairness,” she added. “All we’re asking for is to be heard. Our emails are not being responded to. Phone calls are not being returned.”
She added that her type of business, which processes cannabis flowers from the plant to a marketable product, seeks a different kind of permit than the top four retail storefronts require.
“As far as I know I’m the only one that applied for my permit type: processing. There’s no one else doing that, from what I understand. I don’t get to find out if I need to beef up my security plan. Is it the odor mitigation? What’s the reason that I spent all of this money but I’m not being allowed to operate?”
Pamela Epstein of GOE Tracy LLC, which ranked seventh among the top 10 applicants to get to the final review process, recommended that all 10 be allowed to continue with the process. That would include application for conditional use permits (CUP), which will require planning commission review and public hearings.
“It is unlikely that all will be issued approvals,” she told the council. “You have eligibility screening. You have a directive to secure property within 90 days. You can add a requirement to submit a completed CUP package within one year, and it is important to note that the community input that can be shared during a planning commission meeting can lead to either an approval or a denial of a project.”
“A CUP is not a guarantee, as we have seen throughout the state in this context, and will result in in the city and its residents getting the best operators in the city while allowing the community to really invest and understand, and be able to question the operators through that process with their comments.”
At the city council’s July 6 meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas requested that a discussion about how these businesses are selected be put on the next agenda, with Councilwoman Eleassia Davis supporting the request. Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt replied that it was unlikely that city staff would have a report and supporting materials available within the week or so that it would take to put the matter on the July 20 agenda.
Mayor Nancy Young noted that council members had wanted to discuss the matter this week, and asked City Manager Jenny Haruyama when city staff would be prepared to have the issue brought back for council discussion.
“Staff had publicly advised the council that it was important to go through the appeal process before moving forward with this policy item,” Haruyama said. “That’s anticipated to be wrapped up by September.”
Young replied that in the meantime the applicants who have appealed or requested information on their applications deserve some type of response.
“I think customer service is very, very important. These are very expensive applications,” Young said. “For very specific people that address it, at least a phone call or followup email that gives some type of information, even if it’s just, ‘You’ll hear something in September,’ or something. I think it’s important that there’s some touch-back.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.