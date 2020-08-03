A grant from the federal coronavirus relief bill will cover the costs of running Tracy’s bus and paratransit service for the next year.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the city of Tracy had been awarded $7.1 million from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
That will be enough to pay the people who drive Tracer buses and cover fuel, maintenance and other operating costs starting back in February and extending through June of 2021, or maybe longer.
Ed Lovell, a management analyst with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees transportation, said the city found out about the funding in March or April, shortly after the CARES Act was signed, but it was only finalized this week.
“We still had to submit a grant for it — they don’t just hand it out — to tell them what we were going to spend it on,” he said.
He said the pandemic had “changed some things significantly and others not so much” in terms of local transit.
The city suspended its commuter bus routes that primarily served local high schools on March 23, 10 days after schools were ordered to close to prevent transmission of the virus.
Now, with gatherings discouraged and many businesses still shut down, about a quarter as many people are riding the bus as before the pandemic, Lovell said.
“And that’s been pretty common throughout a lot of transit agencies in our area,” he added.
Buses are still running, though. Passengers must wear face coverings as required by state officials, and social distancing limits the number of people allowed on board at a time. Lovell also said the city was working on installing glass or Plexiglas barriers to separate the driver from the passengers.
Tracer’s fixed routes run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Maps and schedules are online at www.ridetracer.com, or people can call 831-4287 for information.
The Transportation Advisory Commission recently reviewed a proposal to provide on-demand rides on Sundays and before and after Tracer’s regular hours on a trial basis, and the City Council is expected to discuss that program soon.
