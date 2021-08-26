The U.S. Census Bureau has released details on the 2020 census, including data that show where the population has grown or declined and how the current population of the United States is distributed.
Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin noted in his Aug. 12 press release that this is the first set of detailed data to be released from the 2020 national survey, and it shows population and demographics for small areas around the U.S., with an aim toward providing states with information on reshaping the country’s 435 Congressional districts.
The U.S. Census Bureau puts the U.S. population at nearly 332.7 million people. The distribution of the population compared with 2010 means that some states gain, and other lose, a Congressional representative, though most stay the same.
Marc Perry, a senior demographer with the bureau, said that the U.S. population is seeing a rate of growth at about 7.4%, the slowest rate of in the U.S. since the 1930s. Counties with metropolitan areas, mostly in the south and West, saw growth over the past 10 years, but about 52% of the counties across the U.S. saw a decline in population between 2010 and 2020.
California, with a population of nearly 39.6 million, is one of seven states with a relatively slow rate of growth, meaning the state will to lose a representative. California will have 52 Congressional representatives and 52 Electoral College votes in presidential elections once redistricting is complete. Other states to lose a representative include Illinois (17), Michigan (13), New York (26), Ohio (15), Pennsylvania (17) and West Virginia (2).
Texas gains two representatives for a total of 38. Other states to gain representatives include Colorado (8), Florida (28), Montana (2), North Carolina (14) and Oregon (6).
The Census Bureau releases the information as the California Citizens Redistricting Commission hosts a series of public meetings where citizens can express their thoughts on how Congressional and state Senate and Assembly districts should be redrawn. An online meeting Wednesday focused on Zone F, included the San Joaquin Valley from Kern County up to San Joaquin County.
The commission seeks public input on how communities should be grouped for fair representation, including economic and cultural considerations. From September through December the commission will hold additional meetings to determine how those lines will be drawn. Draft maps will be released and submitted to the Secretary of State in early 2022.
Census Bureau data released last week also details the racial and ethnic demographics down to the local level. The census breaks it down by race/ethnicity, including White, Asian, Black/African American, Native American and Pacific Islander, with many people identifying as some other race or as two or more races. A method separate from race/ethnicity looks only at how many people identify as being of Hispanic/Latino origin.
Based on ethnicity, Californians identified as 41.2% white, with the highest concentrations in that ethnic demographic, 75% or more, mostly in the northeastern parts of the state and in El Dorado, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties. Another 21.2% identified as some other race, 14.6% as two or more races, 15.4% as Asian, 5.7% as Black/African American, 1.6% as Native American/Alaska native and 0.4% as Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.
San Joaquin County is listed as 34.3% White. Another 23.3% identified as some other race, 14.5% as two or more races, 17.9% identified as Asian, 7.7% are listed as Black/African American, 1.6% as Native American or Alaskan, and 0.7% as Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.
Californians who identify as Hispanic or Latino account for 39.4% of the population, mostly in the central and south parts of the state, with Imperial County at the southeastern corner of the state at 85.2%. Other counties with 50% or more Hispanic or Latino population include the San Joaquin Valley counties of Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.
San Joaquin County is listed as 41.8% Hispanic or Latino.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
