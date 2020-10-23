Tracy Community Connections Center, Inc., a local non-profit that provides services for unsheltered people in town, celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday at the Chapter 2 restaurant on West 10th St.
The event was a chance for the group to introduce its new executive director, former San Francisco 49er and three-time Super Bowl Champion William Bubba Paris.
“Our goal moving forward is to address the needs and build the infrastructure needed to tackle the concerns identified in the City of Tracy’s Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness,” Paris said in a statement released by the group. “I am putting together a team of leaders to attend to the needs of the homeless and those who are at risk of becoming homeless. TCCC has laid the foundation of a restorative approach to homelessness and we now need to expand upon it.”
Tracy Community Connections Center serves local unsheltered population by providing meals, offering free hygiene products and free laundry service, and setting up a mobile shower twice a week in town. The center also opened a women’s permanent supportive housing facility recently.
The ultimate goal of the group’s case managers is to help homeless and at-risk clients navigate the wide array of services and resources available to help them, including physical and mental health care and placement into jobs and housing.
