The Tracy Chamber of Commerce has announced the community members and businesses who will receive the Chamber’s Community Recognition Awards 2022.
During a gathering on Friday at the Chamber’s 10th Street office, Chamber Board Chairman David Garcia introduced this list of honorees, including the Male Citizen of the Year Mike McLellan and Female Citizen of the Year Jean Enos.
Enos distinguished herself through community service with groups like Inner Wheel and Children’s Home Society, while McLellan is active with the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts and Grand Foundation, as well as leading the Tracy Art League, which is bringing its Expressions! art show back to the Tracy Community Center in February.
They will be honored during the Chamber’s 2023 Awards Gala on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Tracy Community Center.
Honorees also include Ambassador of the Year Michaela Toscas, a chamber ambassador since 2019. She is a legislative consultant and small business owner, including Higher Elevation/Inspire Positive, which plans to open a cannabis retail shop in town.
The Emerging Youth of the Year is Julia Cordero, a senior at Kimball High School. She has distinguished herself as a leader on campus, serving as president of Key Club and Art Club. She also holds a 4.25 GPA, is her class’ homecoming queen, and is a varsity athlete with the volleyball and track and field teams.
The From the Heart Award goes to GFWC Tracy Woman’s Club. Club President Karen Rickman noted that the 100-member club is celebrating its 100th year of volunteering in Tracy, making it the town’s longest serving club.
The School Administrator of the Year Susan Hawkins, Principal of North School. She is a Tracy native and has taught at the Tracy Learning Center and at North School.
The Entrepreneur of the Year is Susanne Spragge, owner of The Stained Canvas on Central Avenue. She opened the business during the COVID pandemic, having previously run a franchise business that promoted painting as a way to relax and socialize.
The Chamber’s Professional of the Year is Genaro “Junior” Cueva, Director of Operations at the Boys & Girls Club of Tracy. He is formerly a Club Kid and grew with the club, serving as a unit director and then joined the club’s executive team, most recently leading the club’s growth as it has doubled its capacity and staffing.
The Business of the Year is Trosien Orthodontics. Business owner and orthodontist Andy Trosien is well-known in town for his 20-plus years of involvement, including service as a member of Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club and as host for community events through the Chamber and Grand Foundation.
The Organization of the Year is the Tracy City Center Association, which distinguished itself by guiding the city’s downtown district through the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of Dino Margaros, who died unexpectedly in August.
Tracy’s Agriculturist of the Year is Bobby Costa, a local farmer who was born and raised in Tracy. While he’s been active in his business and in town, he said he is most proud of his family and children. “Tracy is a remarkable community, very unique, and I consider myself very lucky to be part of the community.”
