Press staff report
Charges stemming from a shooting on Kavanagh Avenue in August have been dropped and the two people who had been accused of murder have been released, following the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office review of the case.
Mark Alvin Muldrow Jr. and Kimberlee Snow had both been charged with murder following the Aug. 2 shooting on Kavanagh Avenue and San Rocco Way. The shooting victim, Edward Gutierrez, 38, died at the scene. Tracy Police arrested Muldrow and Snow three days later.
They had been scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing conference on April 12. Court records show that the case was “disposed” and the two have been released from custody.
District Attorney’s office public information officer Elisa Bubak confirmed that the murder charges had been dropped, and the victim’s family has been notified that the case will not be prosecuted as a murder. She added that the investigation is still open.
Bubak said there was insufficient evidence to support the murder charges. Tracy Police said right after the incident that Gutierrez arrived at the scene in a car with three companions and had exited his car, but details were not available on what kind of interaction occurred right before he was shot.
Tracy police have not released any further information on the case aside from a statement after the incident, and another statement after the arrests.
