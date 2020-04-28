Charter high school plans drive-through graduation amid social distancing

Graduates of the Millennium High School Class of 2020 will cross a stage and receive their diplomas in a drive-through commencement ceremony in late May at the Tracy Learning Center.
Matthew Young, a co-director of Millennium High, said the charter school had looked at options for graduation that would follow the guidelines for social distancing imposed by local and state governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One possibility, simply postponing the ceremony, might mean having to wait six months until the school’s winter break in December.
“With the postponement, you push it back, you might have people at college, people join the military — you get into all kinds of scheduling difficulties, so we didn’t want to exclude anybody,” Young said. “This is kind of the one way you can do it where you’re not excluding anybody. Everybody can participate, and you’re getting in at the same time that you’ve been planning it the whole ways.”
Graduation was originally scheduled for May 22 at the Holy Family Center on Valpico Road, a venue that has held hundreds of relatives and friends of Millennium graduates for past commencement ceremonies. This year’s graduating class numbers 118, and the school was concerned that gathering 800 to 1,000 people in an enclosed area might worry some people in terms of safety.
“It just made sense to do a drive-through style sooner than later because, since we’re keeping the social distance rules intact, whoever wants to attend can attend, because the families are not leaving their car during the drive-through setup,” Young said.
The ceremony is set for May 23, a Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
Graduates will arrive in caps and gowns in separate cars with their families at an assigned time based on the first letter of their last name. They will line up at the school’s car line, where students are normally dropped off and picked up in front of the campus on East Beverly Place.
A temporary stage will be set up near the car line, and each graduate will get out of the car and walk across the stage to receive a diploma from Tracy Learning Center Executive Director Virginia Stewart. The graduate will leave the stage, have a graduation photo taken, and then be picked up by the family members who watched from the car. The event gives each graduate an individual moment on stage.
Millennium High School co-director Tywania Griffin said the families can shout congratulations and take pictures from inside their cars and follow the graduates along the car line.
“It is going to be very decorated. We’re going all out. We’re making it as festive as we can to let the students know this is still important to both them and us,” she said. “We’re just giving that student their moment to partake in that whole graduation experience by having them walk the walk, come onto the stage, receive their diploma, exit the stage, continue to the end of the car line, then the get back in the car at the end.”
Young said the school staff felt it was important to have a graduation ceremony at the end of the school year to celebrate the class of 2020 in light of the many senior activities that had been canceled.
“This is the reason why we didn’t want to postpone graduation,” he said. “They’re losing all these other moments, and this is the one thing we can do to where we can adhere to the social distancing guidelines but still give them a special moment. We wanted to take this opportunity and do that since it’s really our last chance.”
Millennium staff members are also working on a plan to broadcast the audio of the entire ceremony on a frequency that families can tune in to on their car radios. Speeches by graduates and staff members will be prerecorded and played over the radio during the ceremony.
An online live feed for extended family and friends who can’t attend is also planned, and the school will provide a video of the graduation and a slideshow of the graduates after the ceremony.
A message from Stewart this week said the school was planning an eighth-grade promotion ceremony using the same model. Tracy Learning Center’s May 13 awards ceremony is expected to be a virtual event.
Griffin said some of the seniors were understandably disappointed that they wouldn’t have a traditional commencement ceremony with the rest of their class.
“Some of them were upset, but we had sent out a survey and we made our students aware of all of the things that were happening,” she said. “For the most part, after we explained to the families and the students, a lot of them felt better, and they were still happy that we were going to continue to honor them within that same time frame.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.