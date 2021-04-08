Chase ends with crash

A brief chase ended shortly after midnight Thursday morning when the driver of a Jaguar sedan failed to yield to a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s attempted traffic stop on 11th Street just east of Tracy city limits. The driver of the Jaguar was able to walk away from the crash, which left the car embedded in the side of an insurance office on the 200 block of East 11th Street, and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be checked out for possible injuries. A witness said the car was speeding along 11th Street with police in pursuit when it went off the roadway. The car knocked over a “No Parking” sign, plowed through some bushes, narrowly missed a tree and a trash bin enclosure and knocked down a metal fence before crashing into the side of the building. The Sheriff’s Department forwarded the case to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office, which will decide if the driver should face charges.

 Bob Brownne/Tracy Press

