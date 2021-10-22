Residents gathered on Oct. 14 at the Tracy Community Center for a candlelight vigil honoring victims of domestic abuse during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event was hosted by local non-profit Chest of Hope, who’s mission is to build community awareness about domestic violence and human trafficking and empower the lives of people it serves through education, intervention and support.
Emceed by Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, the vigil featured testimonies from victims, secondhand accounts from those who had witnessed a loved one go through a time of domestic violence, and words of support from local dignitaries and partnering organizations.
Chest of Hope also honored the lives of Jesus and Valeria Garcia Cruz, two siblings involved in a domestic violence dispute that took place in Tracy on June 3 and were shot and killed by Allenray Calamba, who was dating Valeria at the time. Jesus and Valeria’s mother, Olga Rojas Cruz was the guest of honor for the night and was presented with a check of $2000 from Chest of Hope.
Anyone experiencing domestic violence needing help can call the Women's Center Youth & Family Services 24-hour Domestic Violence Helpline at 465-4878, the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 66746.
Learn more about Chest of Hope at https://chestofhope.org/.
