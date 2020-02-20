Members of the community had a chance to meet and talk with Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington in the Tracy City Hall lobby before Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Millington was sworn in Feb. 4 as Tracy’s 25th chief of police. He had been a captain with the Oakland Police Department.
