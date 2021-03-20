The Child Abuse Prevention Council announced on Monday that it has rebranded its preschool program as CAMP Preschool – “where Children Achieve Maximum Potential.”
In collaboration with the Head Start program and the San Joaquin County Office of Education, CAMP is a year-long program that offers free or subsidized childcare and preschool for children ages 0 to 5-years-old and provides resources for pregnant mothers. Over 27 preschool and childcare locations are located throughout San Joaquin County, with five locations in Tracy.
“The Child Abuse Prevention Council believes learning should be fun for kids of all ages. We know from research, that these early years of preschool are the perfect time to lay a solid foundation for future learning and success,” said Lindy Turner-Hardin the Executive Director of Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Joaquin County. “Our new branding — CAMP, is the perfect representation of both of these beliefs. CAMP is always a fun place to be, and CAMP stands for our commitment to providing the highest quality of care and learning to ensure that our Children Achieve their Maximum Potential.”
According to its press release, CAMP Preschool is the same CAPC preschool family and milestone-based curriculum that residents have been familiar with for over 20 years but with a fresh new look. The organization also plans to give makeovers to its facilities over the next year.
CAMP Preschool currently offers both in-person and distance learning options for its centers, as well as home-based programs.
Parents interested in applying to enroll their children in CAMP Preschool can visit https://camp-preschool.com/ or call 209-789-6445.
