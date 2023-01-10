This week’s rains forced road closures and evacuation advisories around the Tracy area. For folks in a row of homes along Chrisman Road it has become a familiar routine.
Chrisman Road was closed between Linne and Durham Ferry roads on Monday, and then again Tuesday afternoon after Corral Hollow Creek overflowed its banks just west of the road. Once the bank of the creek was breached, water flowed across properties north of the creek, including fields, orchards and homes on the west side of Chrisman Road. Floodwater then flowed over Chrisman Road to inundate properties on the east side of the road.
“Most of the damage is in the back of the house. It hasn’t gotten in the house yet,” said Everett Rosette. He was out Monday digging trenches and placing sandbags around the area, trying to keep floodwater from flowing into his family’s and his neighbor’s homes, the northernmost of the flooded properties on the east side of the road.
“Right now I’m trying to divert it to go out in that field (behind the house),” he said. “You can’t stop it. You try to direct it.”
Rosette added that during the occasional year when heavy rains do hit the area, residents of this stretch of Chrisman Road expect that they will need to be prepared for flooding.
“It’s not my first time. I’ve lived here my whole life,” he said while taking a break from his flood control efforts. “One year we had a raft going up and down the backyard. As a kid it’s kind of fun. As an adult it’s not fun. I’ve got blisters going already.”
The flooding brought out emergency crews from three local fire departments that make up the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services Swift Water and Flood Team 13. Personnel from South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lathrop-Manteca Fire District and Manteca Fire Department went door-to-door Monday to see if anyone was in need of assistance.
They found residents safe and no evacuations or rescues were necessary, though the area was put under an evacuation advisory, meaning people should be prepared to leave if the flooding were to get significantly worse.
Monday’s breach happened on the north bank of Corral Hollow Creek about ¼-mile west of Chrisman Road. Neighbors speculated that excessive debris in the channel contributed to the flooding. Randy Sainz also noted that the property where the creek overflowed its bank has a suitable bank to prevent flooding on the south side of the creek, but the bank on the north side where the breach happened had not been built up.
“They need to maintain this creek. There’s junk in there. They’ve built a road through there from one side to another, and our side is lower,” he said.
Dan Souza was busy filling sandbags to help his sister, Diane Souza, protect her home on the east side of Chrisman Road. He said that the outbuildings surrounding the homes had up to 2 feet of water in them, but that wasn’t his main concern.
“Keeping it out of the house is the main thing. The shops, they dry out and by summer we’ll go in there with a shovel and scrape the mud out,” he said.
As of Tuesday the series of storms, brought by atmospheric rivers that have caused flooding all over Northern California, had caused the Chrisman Road area to flood four times since New Year’s Day.
Greg and Tammy Fischer, who have lived in their home off Chrisman Road since 1989, said on Monday that this was the worst flooding they had seen near their property.
“Last Saturday night on New Year’s Eve we had some minor flooding, came over the road, not nearly as bad,” Tammy Fischer said. “And then we had some rain on Thursday and Thursday night it came over the road again but today we knew that it was going to be a big flood because it rained all night, very hard this morning, and usually within five or six hours like it has in the past, we watched and here it came. It was torrential coming across the road.”
Greg Fischer said they had been flooded by the creek in the past. One flood forced them to replace the carpeting and linoleum on the floors along with sheetrock and baseboards that were damaged from water.
“We were flooded three times and after the third time we said, that’s it no more, and we’re building fortifications,” Greg Fischer said. They then built a wall along the roadway and heading back to surround their home to keep flood waters reaching their home.
“We have two garages, one in the front and one in the back, and the back one had nearly a foot of water in it the last time it flooded and I think this time would have been worse,” Tammy Fischer said.
Corral Hollow Creek drains a watershed that stretches back into Corral Hollow Canyon as far as Alameda County and then back into the hills at the southwestern corner of San Joaquin County. After the creek flows out of the canyon the channel goes past a series of gravel pits south of Linne Road.
The channel eventually ends in a farm field several hundred yards east of Chrisman Road. From there the water either soaks into the ground or, after the ground is saturated and the water keeps coming, flows across the farm fields.
David Weissenberger, general manager of Banta Carbona Irrigation District, said the area extending from Chrisman Road out to the San Joaquin River has long been documented as a flood plain.
“At that point the water spreads out and sheet flows,” he said, noting that it will also flow into the district’s canals, fill them to capacity, and continue flowing across the land.
Flooding was also reported this week Lehman Road, Linne Road, and Kasson Road, which all saw road closures, and runoff from other creeks in the nearby hills also forced closure of Blewett Road. Corral Hollow and Patterson Pass roads leading into the hills toward Livermore were closed as well.
Bob Brownne and Glenn Moore contributed to this report. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.