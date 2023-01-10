This week’s rains forced road closures and evacuation advisories around the Tracy area. For folks in a row of homes along Chrisman Road it has become a familiar routine.

Chrisman Road was closed between Linne and Durham Ferry roads on Monday, and then again Tuesday afternoon after Corral Hollow Creek overflowed its banks just west of the road. Once the bank of the creek was breached, water flowed across properties north of the creek, including fields, orchards and homes on the west side of Chrisman Road. Floodwater then flowed over Chrisman Road to inundate properties on the east side of the road.

Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.