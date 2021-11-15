Families in need can receive a free turkey food basket through a community outreach event on Nov. 21 at New Beginnings Apostolic Church.
Reverend Dexter Woods said the church will be distributing the baskets between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“It is our goal to give out over 100 baskets. We’re just going to give until we can’t give anymore,” Woods said. “This is a time where we take time and bless our community. We understand during the hardship right now that many families are unable to have the Thanksgiving they would like to have, so we’re going to be giving away turkey baskets, which consist of frozen turkeys and all the fixings,” Woods said.
He said this was not the first time the church at 1536 Parker Avenue has reached out to the community but the church is planning to make this its largest-ever Thanksgiving effort.
“We’re also going to take time for those who don’t have the capabilities, because there are homeless people. We’re going to take time to feed those in the community who are just hungry. It’s just a time where we give back to the community,” Woods said.
People are encouraged to pre-register, but it is not required to receive a Thanksgiving basket.
“It gives us as a church an idea of how to prepare because these events can get real busy fast,”
Woods said.
During the distribution and church service Woods said gas cards will be raffled off and children will receive gifts to take home.
Donations toward the Thanksgiving baskets are welcomed.
“We really emphasize being a blessing to the community but because this is an ongoing deal, and we have Christmas coming up we are always open to donations whether they are resources or monetary. We welcome the community being part of what we’re doing,” Woods said. “Maybe there are some who don’t need a turkey, but we welcome them to come be a part of the giving back to the community and just being a blessing.”
He said it was important to give back to the community when they are in need.
“For some people, the perception of the church is that they give to the church, and we just want to turn that around and give to our community,” Woods said. “We know that surrounding the church there are families in need. Not too far down, there’s a park with a lot of homeless people, and we kind of see the need in our immediate community. So, this is the time we want to address that and give back to our community. We know we can’t change everybody, but we just want to do our part in our community.”
To register for a basket, for more information or to find out how to volunteer, contact Woods at 209-592-4606.
