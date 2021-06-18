The city of Tracy has enough water today to serve its population of more than 98,000 residents, with a variety of sources to supply the city’s needs.
But the city will likely end up facing water shortages within the next 20 to 25 years, a problem that’s expected to become increasingly severe with population growth and curtailment of water sources during dry years. It means the city will have to seek out new sources, implement conservation measures, increase reuse of treated wastewater and find ways to store water from wet years so that it’s available when needed.
That was the message on Tuesday as the council reviewed its Urban Water Management Plan, a document required by state law to spell out where the city’s water comes from and where it goes. EKI Environment and Water Inc. of Daly City produced the plan for the city of Tracy, and the council approved it 4-0, with Councilman Dan Arriola absent, in order to meet the state’s July 1 deadline to have the plan in place.
City Utilities Director Kul Sharma said that the city has benefitted from having a variety of sources, including federal Central Valley Project water delivered by way of the Delta Mendota Canal, and South San Joaquin Irrigation District water, which comes from the Stanislaus River and is delivered by way of the pipeline operated by the South County Water Supply Program. He added that groundwater wells and contracts with local irrigation districts add to that supply.
“Things started changing during the last four years in the Valley and in California as a whole,” Sharma told the council. “Water has become a very costly commodity, and everybody is after water. It is very difficult to get more water from any irrigation district, or to buy any sources.”
He noted that delivery Central Valley Project water, for which the city contracts for 10,000 acre-feet per-year, is reduced to 2,500 acre-feet in a dry year, and last month the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the Central Valley Project, reduced that allocation to 1,400 acre-feet.
Sharma added that the South County Water Supply Program allocation, another 10,000 acre-feet on the city’s original contract, plus another 3,135 acre-feet through contracts with other cities involved with the project, will also be reduced. State environmental policies has set minimum flow standards for the Stanislaus River to protect the health of the river ecosystem, meaning that less water will be stored in New Melones Reservoir, and less water will be available for cities like Tracy, Manteca and Lathrop.
The city also contracts for another 5,000 acre-feet per-year each from the West Side and Banta Carbona irrigation districts, as well as 4,500 acre-feet per-year from Byron Bethany Irrigation District as the water supply for Tracy Hills.
“We still believe we are good, however, with those changes and constraints coming up from the state and during drought conditions within the last four years, they are changing the picture,” Sharma said. “What we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to be ahead of them, and we’re looking into all potential sources so in the event when we have droughts, we can supply our consumers.”
Anona Dutton, vice president of EKI and the company’s director of water resources, spelled out how those water supplies will hold up as the city grows.
The city’s potable water demand in 2020 was 19,527 acre-feet. That demand will increase every year, and with a projected population of up to 170,000 by 2045 Dutton told the council that water demand could double to nearly 40,000 acre-feet per-year.
As that demand grows, with about half of the city’s water use going to residential customers in single-family homes, Dutton said that increased use of recycled water for landscaping, up to 16% of the city’s total water use by 2045, will go up as well to maximize availability of potable water.
“When we look forward the city anticipates that in normal years it will continue to be able to meet 100% of that demand,” she said. “That combination of real work and innovation in terms of looking at new supplies means that all the way out to 2045 there is sufficient supply to meet demand.”
Dry years, however, present a much different picture of how much water the city will actually get, considering that the Central Valley Project already sees curtailments and other sources will as well.
“Supplies that you have historically relied on will not be available with the same reliability in the future,” Dutton said. “In fact, when we look at a single dry year condition, which we are required to do in the Urban Water Management Plan, we project that out to 2040 you could have as much as a 24% shortfall in supply relative to demand.”
Curtailments on South County Water Supply Program deliveries of Stanislaus River water, as required by the December 2018 updates to the state’s Water Quality Control Plan for the San Francisco Bay/Sacramento–San Joaquin Delta Estuary, also known as the Bay Delta Plan, add a new challenge to the city’s water management strategies.
“In previous Urban Water Management Plans and up until 2018 the South County Water Supply Project was thought to be near 100% reliable,” Dutton said. “If the Bay Delta Plan is implemented as adopted, recall it is now state law, the supplies from SSJID could be reduced to 36%. That would mean that the shortfalls the city would face in a single dry year could be as great as 40%.”
Sharma said he is already working on securing sources and water storage, and making the best use of existing sources and storage programs.
He said that expansion of recycled water use and storage will require grant funding and additional years of study. He noted that the state has examples of how recycled water has been put to use, describing a project in San Diego which was initiated 15 years ago and became active about a year ago. In that case the city mixes recycled water with stormwater and puts it through the treatment process again so it could be used by consumers.
He added that Tracy also has storage options now and is exploring new storage options to take water from wet years and save it for dry years.
Sharma suggested that former gravel pits near south of town near the city’s water treatment plant could be used to store water, and the city is looking into joining other nearby agencies in using Los Vaqueros Reservoir between Livermore and Brentwood for storage.
“We already have a storage component right now,” referring to the Semitropic Groundwater Storage Bank in Kern County, which holds up to 1 million acre-feet of water, with the city having credit for 6,887 acre-feet.
“We are allowed to store water over there, but that is down south. I was looking into all of the conditions and constraints, and in the event that we need water, and to bring it back to the city we have to give them 1 year notice.”
He added that in addition to the planning challenge, that option will involve the cost of pumping water back up to the city.
“It’s a good source, but we are looking for a better source, which is Los Vaqueros, which is northwest of us and in the event we need water we just make a phone call and the water will be coming back through the pipes and canal and we can add it to our distribution network.”
“The key is, no matter what we do, we need to start now, so we can address these issues.”
Tracy residents will also be asked to contribute to water conservation. The council asked about landscaping around the city, and not just city landscaping and parks, but also landscaping at homes around town, including new development, plus the idea that the city can provide incentives for lawns to be replaced with drought-tolerant plants.
Stephanie Reyna-Hiestand, the city’s water resources and compliance manager, said a program will be launched in the next budget year.
“We will be doing a turf-replacement program rebate, that we will be presenting and bringing out in our water efficiency and incentive program for this coming-up fiscal year,” she said, adding that city plans to publicize these types of conservation efforts through its own website and utility bills as well as advertising in local media.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
