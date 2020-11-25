The city of Tracy’s effort to establish priority for local jobs is close to becoming a city policy.
Bit by bit, city officials and the San Joaquin Building Trades Council are hammering out an agreement that will define which contractors will get city jobs, with the emphasis on companies that are either Tracy-based, or that hire Tracy workers.
Over more than 2½ hours at the Tracy City Council’s Nov. 17 meeting, the council heard from negotiators and representatives of labor groups regarding the status of the “project labor agreement” (PLA) with the building trades council. It’s a discussion that has been ongoing for just over a year, with six in-person meetings between the city’s team, including the city’s human resources department and city-hired attorneys, and the building trades council.
The negotiations came to a halt in March as COVID-19 quarantines took hold, but two more virtual meetings since then brought the negotiations a little bit closer to an agreement.
Last week Tracy City Attorney Leticia Ramirez told the City Council that the process has reached a point where the city’s policy makers need to decide how much they want to compromise on several key points. Among them are the price threshold for a city project, which would cause the project labor agreement to take effect, and on what percentage of a contractor’s workforce should consist of Tracy residents.
Leading into last week’s meeting the city expected that a public works project costing $6 million or more would be subject to the agreement, with the building trades council advocating for a lower threshold of $1.5 million.
In her report to the council, Ramirez noted that the higher threshold gives the city a chance to see how the project labor agreement works before applying it to a larger number of projects, and the city would still have the opportunity to re-evaluate the effectiveness of the agreement within the 3-year duration of the agreement.
Attorney Julian Gross, a partner with Renne Public Law Group, which is working with the city’s negotiating team, told the council that it’s also a matter of cost-effectiveness as the city strives to meet its budget for public works jobs.
“The larger projects are better-equipped to absorb any administrative cost of the application of the PLA, and we want to be sure to attract a robust bidder response, and obviously the larger a contract you have the more certain it is that you’ll get a good number of bids,” Gross told the council.
Michael Mark, the financial secretary/treasurer for the San Joaquin County Building Trades Council, told the Tracy City Council that his group, representing 10,000 union workers in the county, has moved considerably from its original positions in order to meet the city’s requirements for the Project Labor Agreement, also known as a Community Workforce and Training Agreement.
He added that the lower cost threshold for projects would benefit more local workers, figuring that about 50 capital improvement projects in the city’s budget would fall between the $250,000 project cost threshold the building trades council originally proposed and the $1.5 million threshold the group proposes now.
“It was our thought that the more projects that would be captured under the Community Workforce and Training Agreement the greater benefit there would be to the community and local residents,” Mark said. “At this point in time we still believe the $1.5 million threshold will be a win-win for the city and the local construction workforce.”
Attorney Jolene Kramer, also representing the building trades council, told the city council that the $1.5 million threshold is a compromise from the group’s original proposed threshold of $250,000. She added that a 3-year term for the agreement gives the city and building trades council a chance to see how the agreement works, with renegotiation of the contract in mind.
“Given that short term, a threshold much higher than $1 million would severely limit the number of projects subject to the CWTA, and would not give the opportunity to adequately assess the agreement’s impact on project efficiency and workforce development,” she said, adding that the $1.5 million threshold is as high or higher than the group has under its agreements with other cities, such as Stockton and Sacramento.
“This is a higher number than other area agreements, and is the highest number that the building trades has authorization from its affiliates to propose.”
Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young advocated for the higher threshold recommended by the city’s negotiating team, but would compromise to bring it down to $5 million, noting that any compromise is to the benefit of the building trades council.
“I feel that the group that’s negotiating with us should be negotiating with us to show that it’s a benefit for you,” Young said.
“I don’t think the building trades are in a position to be demanding of our city. I think we can come to a partnership that works for the both the city as well as the trades, whether it’s unionized or not.”
Councilwoman Veronica Vargas said she could agree to a threshold of $2.5 million, Mayor Robert Rickman advocated for $2 million, and council members Dan Arriola and Rhodesia Ransom agreed to the $1.5 million threshold. Ultimately Young also said she could be agreeable to a $2 million threshold depending on how future negotiations go.
Regarding local hiring, the building trades council advocates for exclusive use of union-affiliated apprenticeship programs, and that 30% of all apprentice- and journey-level workers come from Tracy, San Joaquin County or adjacent counties. The city wants a stricter standard, that 25% of all workers be from Tracy, unless there are not enough local workers in a particular field to meet the contractor’s requirements.
During the public hearing the council heard from plenty of people who want the key emphasis to be on local jobs.
Manual Zapata told the council that as a lifelong Tracy resident he doesn’t believe people should have to commute to the Bay Area for good-paying jobs.
“This kind of agreement gives us a unique opportunity to correct that course,” he said.
“I think we should take pride in using our skilled and trained and safe work force to build the projects that our tax money is being used for in our community. These are the types of jobs we’ve been promised over the years over and over, and these are the types of escapes for these construction workers, from the commute, that we’ve been hoping for.”
Raul Hernandez, president of San Joaquin County Building Trades Council, reminded that council that the intent of the agreement is to build Tracy’s local work force.
“It was to put a system in place for the city of Tracy to promote local work on the projects that you’re building. The agreement that you have in in front of you today will do that for you. It’s a proven document that’s worked in the cities of Stockton and Sacramento and it will work for the city of Tracy if you give it a chance.”
While the council reached consensus on where it stands on these and other issue still under negotiation, Ramirez said talks with the building trades council must continue in order to produce an agreement that the city council can vote on.
