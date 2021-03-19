The city of Tracy is ready to take the next step toward its emergency housing project at the north end of town.
That step will be the search for money to pay for the shelter, which city staff estimate will cost nearly $3 million, while the city has just over $1.4 million on-hand now to pay for the project.
Back in September, when the Tracy City Council agreed to pursue construction of a city homeless shelter between Arbor Avenue and Larch Road, just north of Interstate 205, it had about $900,000 targeted for homelessness prevention and support for unsheltered people.
Since then the city has applied for $1.5 million in state Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant money through San Joaquin County and the San Joaquin Continuum of Care, but secured only $329,400. The city also considers its contribution of the 0.8-acre site to be worth $180,000.
Tracy Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt told the council on Tuesday that there is still grant money available, including just over $400,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money, part of a grant application that the council agreed to under a different agenda item on Tuesday.
Lichtwardt told the council that after available funding is all added up the city is looking at a shortfall of nearly $1.16 million. She reported that the city would have enough money to begin final design and initial construction of the shelter while city staff continues to seek out additional grant funding.
The council will further consider where the money could come from when it begins budget discussions next month, with money from Measure V and the federal American Rescue Plan Act, of which the city will get about $17 million, as possible sources. The council will also have to consider an ongoing cost of up to $1.2 million a year to operate the shelter.
The city plans to build a 4,800-square foot shelter, mostly likely a Sprung structure, which is made of a sturdy fabric exterior supported by aluminum I-beam frames. Lichtwardt said that such a structure could house 30 people under COVID-19 restrictions, or twice that many once COVID-19 restrictions are no longer necessary.
City Manager Jenny Haruyama said that once the funding is in-hand it will take about six to seven months to complete the shelter, with a possible opening date in December.
Commentary on the matter indicated that the shelter will meet a need that is likely to continue growing. The San Joaquin Continuum of Care estimated that Tracy had 155 unsheltered people as of its last count in 2019, and Lichtwardt noted that about 55 people live in the encampment at El Pescadero Park.
William “Bubba” Paris, executive director of the Tracy Community Connections Center, a local group serving unsheltered people, told the council to consider those figures to be on the low side. He described how people have lost jobs during the COVID-19 recession, and could lose their homes if they don’t get help soon.
“Even though we’ve seen numbers that said it was 155 homeless people here in the city of Tracy we understand that number is increasing drastically. As soon as the eviction moratoriums end, the numbers of people in our parks are going to go crazy,” he said, adding that as the number of unsheltered people increases, so it changes the face of the homeless crisis.
“It’s going to be people who were your next-door neighbors. People who live in this city and love it with everything that they have.”
A new shelter will be a welcome addition to the city’s and his group’s offering of services.
“Our job is to take people out of our parks, out of our walkways, and help dignify them. Take them to a place where they can be independent contributing citizens. This thing that you’re about to decide to do, to go forward in the right way, will be a great step forward.”
The council expressed confidence that the city will have the funding necessary to complete the project as it unanimously approved a series of actions, including directing staff to proceed with the design and construction as it also seeks out further grant funding, while also agreeing that federal Community Development Block Grant funding should be used, as well as American Rescue Plan Act funding and Measure V revenue should other grants not become available.
Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas credited Councilman Dan Arriola and former Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom, members of the ad-hoc committee that directed creation of the city’s homeless strategic plan, with setting the vision for the project.
“She had taken the time to actually educate me about what is the vision,” Vargas said. “Councilman Arriola and Councilwoman Ransom did a fantastic job setting up this direction and I’m glad that we’re here today. I’m pleased that we’re moving forward to provide a better quality of life to a population that has been in a lot of need.”
Mayor Nancy Young added that this moves the city toward a future where it can serve all residents and get those without shelter into a stable lifestyle.
“We do recognize that there’s the potential for people to become homeless. I’m hoping that many people will be taking advantage of the different things that are out there to help renters and help homeowners to help lighten the load,” Young said. “We want to be sensitive so people can have a place off the street as they’re shifting toward more independence.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.