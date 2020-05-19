Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.