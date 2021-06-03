Tracy City Manager Jenny Haruyama gave notice to the Tracy City Council on Tuesday that she will leave her job of the past two years to pursue another opportunity out of state.
Haruyama told the council that it is her next transition in her 25-year career in local government, including her previous role with the city of Tracy as administrative services director between 2012 to 2015. She then became the city manager for Scotts Valley near Santa Cruz before returning to Tracy to take the job of city manager in May 2019.
“I really appreciate my time working for both you and the community,” Haruyama told the countil. “I’ve really enjoyed coming back to Tracy immensely. One thing that I will take away is working alongside this organization that has done so much in the past two years.”
“While I think this change may create some uncertainty, I have the belief that the space is being created for something new and better to emerge,” she told the council, adding that she hasn’t determined when she will leave the city, but she does expect to stay in her job as the council seeks a replacement.
“I will be here over the next several months to help you through this transition,” she said, “and make sure your key projects continue to be fulfilled and have continuity, and that’s the highest priority for me.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.