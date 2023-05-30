City manager’s job in jeopardy

Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers, with his wife, Carol, listens as a supporters at a rally in front of Tracy City Hall speak on Tuesday. The Tracy City Council, on a 3-2 vote, introduced an ordinance that would enable the council to fire him on a simple majority, replacing the 4-1 majority standard set in place in 2020.

 Bob Brownne/Tracy Press

Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers will resign from his post, and also will not pursue his potential lawsuit against the city.

Following a special closed session Tuesday morning Tracy City Attorney Bijal Patel reported that Rogers and the Tracy City Council had reached a settlement agreement on a threat of litigation.

Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.