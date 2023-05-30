Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers will resign from his post, and also will not pursue his potential lawsuit against the city.
Following a special closed session Tuesday morning Tracy City Attorney Bijal Patel reported that Rogers and the Tracy City Council had reached a settlement agreement on a threat of litigation.
The council approved the settlement on a 3-0-1 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and councilman Matt Bedolla and Dan Evans in favor. Mayor Nancy Young abstaining and Councilman Dan Arriola absent.
“The council voted to approve a settlement agreement with city manager Rogers,” Patel said. “Mr. Rogers recently served the city with a demand letter. The settlement agreement, as signed by Mr. Rogers, provides that Mr. Rogers will waive and release his employment related claims against the city, will resign his city employment, and other material terms, and in exchange for a settlement agreement in the same amount as the 9-month severance provision reflected in his employment agreement.”
The vote is in response to a letter from Rogers’ attorney dated May 23, which alleges that Rogers has been subject to “racial discrimination, retaliation bases on his protected actions about equity for underrepresented people, medical leave retaliation, defamation and Brown Act violations.”
The letter came to the city as the council considered an ordinance that would change the supermajority (4-1) requirement to fire the city manager to a simple majority (3-2) requirement. The council introduced the ordinance, brought to the council by Davis and Bedolla, at a special meeting on May 23, endorsing it on a 3-2 vote, with Davis, Bedolla and Evans in support and Young and Arriola opposed.
In the resolution, which would not take effect until after a second reading and a vote for approval, the council majority claims that Rogers shows favoritism to certain council members, has misused authority granted to him to resolve Tracy’s homelessness issues, has been hostile to city staff, and has received inappropriate gifts from people who have contracts with the city.
Introduction of the ordinance came just 2 weeks after Rogers returned from a 10-week medical leave.
The agreement that Patel read on Tuesday states that Rogers will not pursue litigation and will resign, and also receive his severance pay of $265,963.32. He had been the city manager since Dec. 7, 2021, when the council hired him on a unanimous vote.
On a separate vote, approved 4-0 with Arriola absent, the council agreed to hire Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt as the interim city manager effective immediately, with a salary of $286,536.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
