As part of its ongoing efforts to transform downtown Tracy into a premiere social destination, the City of Tracy put out a “request for proposals” for the Westside Market property on the corner of north Central Avenue and west 8th Street.
The property, located at 729 and 741 N. Central Ave., was acquired by the city in 2011, when it was relinquished by its previous owners. The building that housed Tracy’s longtime Westside Market has been at the heart of downtown since as early as the 1920s and sits adjacent to the recently restored Grand Theater Center for the Arts, with a floor plan of 10,500 square feet.
Interested parties are invited to submit proposals for purchase and development of the property for mixed use by Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.
“The City of Tracy seeks a qualified team to meet the City’s economic development and downtown vision objectives. They include targeting new ‘anchor’ uses in downtown, like restaurants, office, and specialty retail that generate new visitation and activity in a mixed-use environment,” reads an excerpt from the RFP’s executive summary.
The city’s economic development department said that RFPs have been put out for this location in the past, the most recent in 2017, but that the previous project proposal had fallen through during the early negotiation stages that eventually led the chosen developer to pull out of the project.
The City decided to use this time to address some of the coding concerns about the building before releasing a new RFP this year.
“Redevelopment of old buildings is difficult. If you've noticed, there's a couple of buildings in downtown that have deteriorated over time. And this was one of those buildings. So actually, part of that whole process was the removal of a portion of the back of the building, (which) was unreinforced masonry. And so we had to remove that because it was unsafe,” said Barbara Harb, Economic Development analyst for the City of Tracy.
Since the formation of the Tracy City Center Association in 2009, the city has been working toward revitalizing downtown Tracy to be a new hub to attract visitors from all over the Central Valley.
“The thing about our downtown is we haven't had a lot of redevelopment happen yet, but we’re right on the cusp. So we've always seen this as kind of a perfect site to push the market and see if we can bring in a developer, because we haven't seen a lot of other downtowns around,” said Michael Nimon, the city’s Economic Development manager.
The city hopes that a future downtown will emulate the likes of other nearby hubs like Livermore’s First Street or Santana Row in San José, that has a mix of retail, office and entertainment for residents, but without losing the small town downtown charm that Tracy is known for.
The project selected for the Westside Market is meant to complement its neighbor the Grand Theater and fit the overall vision for downtown’s revitalization plans. The Economic Development team says it is looking for creative and unique concepts that will attract other investors to notice and hopefully take interest in other downtown locations. The RFP also suggests that the city is open to creative concepts that can include a second floor addition to the Westside Market structure.
“Someone can submit a proposal that's really unique. We can evaluate it to see kind of how that would fit into our downtown, what the value is going to be, how it's going to support our downtown district, how it complements our ground fleet,” said Harb. “I mean, there's a variety of things that we could do, I think, when you have really big catalyst projects ... where you have a mixed use, where you have retail and either residential or office, multi-story -- those are kind of the projects that really kick off and gather a lot of interest from other investors that might want to further invest in your downtown. And so you know, we're open to all of those projects.”
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
