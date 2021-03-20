As the state relaxes its standards on COVID-19 restrictions the city of Tracy is looking forward to reopening City Hall to the public.
City Hall had been closed for most of the past year, but is now a bit closer to reopening after this week’s state announcement that the increased vaccinations could allow San Joaquin County to move to a less restrictive tier under Governor Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
San Joaquin County has been in the most restrictive purple “widespread” tier for all but a few weeks in October since the Blueprint was created in August. This week the state announced that the old standard to move to the red “substantial” tier, seven infections for every 100,000 residents, was relaxed to 10 infections per-100,000. San Joaquin County is at 10.5 per-100,000, according to the most recent data from the state health department.
City Manager Jenny Haruyama said that means she and her staff are preparing to make city offices open to the public again.
“Within 30 days of San Joaquin County’s transition from the current purple ‘widespread’ tier to the red ‘substantial’ tier, the city plans to provide limited in-person services to the public in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines,” Haruyama said.
The city would still apply familiar COVID-19 safeguards, such as six feet of physical distancing while in city buildings, as well as the requirement to wear face coverings at all times while in City Hall. The city will also sanitize public facilities regularly.
“I would like to let the council know that if we do turn to the red tier by the end of this month I am targeting the April 6 council meeting to be open to the public, and I’ll continue to keep you and of course the community abreast of that transition.”
