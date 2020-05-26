With extreme heat in this week's forecast, the city has opened the downtown Tracy Transit Station as an air-conditioned haven for those in need of one.
Bus rides are free on all the Tracer system's routes around the city whenever the forecast is 100 degrees or higher. Every route stops at the transit station.
People who go to the station to cool down will need to follow social distancing rules that are in place to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Those rules include trying to keep a 6-foot distance from anyone who doesn't live in the same household, both on the bus and in the station. Face coverings are strongly recommended.
The Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St., is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
A Tracer route map and bus schedules are available online at www.ridetracer.com. People can also call 209-831-4287 (831-4BUS).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that being out in extreme heat even for short periods can cause serious health problems, especially for young children, older adults and people taking certain medications. Doing too much on a hot day, spending too much time in the sun, or staying inside an overheated space for too long can all cause heat-related illness.
Some of the city's other usual cooling zones are unavailable because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Tracy library, which has been closed since March.
