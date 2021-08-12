It’s been a long time coming, but Tim Silva could finally stand in the tee box and launch a disc toward a basket nestled past a row of trees at Dr. Powers Park. It was the local disc golf enthusiasts’ opportunity to christen the city’s first disc golf course, which opened for play on Friday.
“We’re very happy with this for a start. It’s been a great start. I’ve been at this for 15 years, and I can’t believe it’s actually here,” said Silva, a fourth generation Tracyite.
“I love the sport,” Silva said. I’m just a recreationist. I don’t claim to be a pro or semi pro. I just love the sport. I got into it about 20 years ago. It’s just a great sport anybody can play.”
He started the push for a Tracy course back in 2006, when he first proposed the idea to the City Council.
“Back then I saw the opportunity for this sport and the opportunity for it to be in Tracy,” Silva said. “Actually I plugged it for Legacy Fields. That’s when Legacy Fields was being built and they were taking ideas,” he said. “It is pretty inexpensive to build a course but yet the reward from it is huge.”
He worked with different city councils and parks and recreation directors and then recently the idea gained traction.
Brian MacDonald, city parks and recreation director, said the disc golf course plan came back into view during the pandemic.
“It’s been a long time coming,” MacDonald said. “From the city’s side, we’ve been looking to add more amenities to our park system, introducing new things and the latest trends. Well, disc golf is only getting more popular as the years go by and with COVID and the pandemic our park system had been used more than ever,” MacDonald said. “Our eye in the sky is really like a big golf course where we can have tournaments and do a lot of cool things. That’s kind of our end game down the road but in the meantime let’s work on introducing this sport to town.”
MacDonald said he picked up the sport when he was in college.
“We have been talking about disc golf here since I can remember back when I graduated college in 2001,” MacDonald said. “Disc golf is what we did there because it was free, fun, you get a little bit of exercise and hang out with your buddies. Came to Tracy and the closest course was Stockton and Modesto. Since then I stopped playing because I got tired of driving to Stockton.”
MacDonald has known Silva for some time and the two worked on keeping the idea of a disc golf course somewhere in town alive.
Silva formed a team with the Delta Windjammers disc golf club and OTB Discs to help spearhead the course.
The Delta Windjammers had experience working the city municipalities as well as sponsoring world class tournaments and could help with the new course and Danny Corbett from OTB offered to design the Tracy course for free.
“Everybody has been very supportive. We wouldn’t be where we are at today if it wasn’t for everybody being involved and I couldn’t be more thankful for their support,” Silva said.
The plan was boosted by a donation from the Tracy Friends for Parks, Recreation and Community Services Foundation, which donated 14 of the $600 baskets on the course.
Dan Schack, president of the foundation, said he hoped the donation of the baskets would enhance the parks department’s offerings.
“Brian MacDonald brough this disc golf course to our attention and we were immediately like, let’s do it,” Schack said. “It’s a new facility and there’s and there’s an interest in it and we saw a need. We thought this is right up our ally so let’s just help them.”
He hopes the new course will generate more interest in the community.
“We didn’t know it was such a widely popular sport,” Schack said. “It’s our hope the community can get behind this and enjoy it, we think it’s going to be a great deal.”
Dr. Powers Park on the south side of Lowell Avenue between Tracy Boulevard and Chester Drive, was the city’s choice for the course because of its central location in town, and it has had recent renovations including the playground and Joe Wilson Pool.
“We’re doing a lot of things to reactivate the park and we just felt that disc golf, after talking with Tim and his team, was a good fit. You have a lot of mature trees and we were able to fit 12 holes,” MacDonald said.
The original idea was to create an 18-hole course, but the city changed that plan when it settled on Dr. Powers Park. The new course is split into two six-hole courses that wind through the park.
A beginner course is on the west side of the park while an intermediate course wraps through the east half of the park. Two additional practice baskets are installed near the playground and pool.
“Originally we wanted to put 18 holes here but that was just going to be too congested,” Silva said. “The city felt it might interfere with other people’s enjoyment of the park and so that’s when we decided to come back to the 12 because that way everybody can enjoy the park.”
Public works installed the baskets and poured the concrete for the tee boxes and were able to get it open for play before winter. Signage to be installed will include a map of the course and individual signs at each tee box.
A concrete tee box pad is at each hole along with a regulation disc golf basket. All holes are considered par-three, requiring three throws to finish, and vary in length and shape with landscape and obstacles such as trees in the throwing path.
Designers tried to make sure discs were not going in the direction of play areas in the park or traffic on nearby streets.
“The beautiful thing about this park and what we had in mind with my team and Brian and the Friends of the Park is that it sits right across the street from the Boys and Girls Club,” Silva said.
He hopes to have the club and nearby schools take advantage of the course as part of their daily recreation.
Silva said in the couple of times he has played the course he has gotten some attention and people wanting to try.
“It’s a very family-friendly type game, everybody is just out having a good time, relaxing,” Silva said.
Future plans include seminars for people to learn how to play along with some recreation and active senior programming.
Silva hopes this first course spurs more interest and bigger plans down the road.
“Our endgame is to build a world-class course out at Legacy Fields where we can be part of the world championship there,” Silva said.
The two courses at the park are free and open for play with people providing their own discs.
“It’s just going to open up more doors and more opportunities and going forward as a city talking with some local advocates like Tim and his team about offering some recreation opportunities and programming opportunities — disc golf for beginners — because we can reach all ages, we can reach preschool kids all the way up to seniors. For us it’s an exciting time,” MacDonald said.
