Joe Wilson Pool at Dr. Powers Park has been closed because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The city said in a statement that the staff had been using physical distancing and following the state’s guidance for cleaning and maintenance, so the city believes the risk to pool visitors is low.
The pool opened to the public June 29 with a modified summer schedule including limits on the number of people allowed in the pool at a time and frequent cleaning throughout the day.
Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald said the pool was closed as soon as the city the learned of the staff member’s infection, and the facility was given a thorough cleaning.
“The safety of our patrons and employees remains a top priority, and in an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the pool until further notice,” MacDonald said in a written statement.
Anyone who has visited the pool recently is advised to self-check for COVID-19 symptoms and contact a health care provider with any questions or concerns. Information about symptoms can be found on the state’s COVID-19 page, covid19.ca.gov.
