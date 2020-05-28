The skate park and dog park at El Pescadero Park are reopening Friday as the city allows access to more recreational amenities in response to new recommendations from the state Department of Public Health and county Public Health Services.
Benches, picnic areas and restrooms at all city parks will reopen too. So will horseshoe pits, bocce courts, and hockey and skate rinks, joining the tennis courts, sand volleyball courts and handball courts that reopened May 6.
Playgrounds and basketball courts are still closed, as are drinking fountains and all water features, including splash pads and misters. Joe Wilson Pool at Dr. Powers Park also remains closed.
Passive recreation is allowed in all city parks, including walking, running, bicycling and other activities, but all organized group or league play is still off-limits.
People are asked to carry hand sanitizer when they to the park, maintain social distancing and gather only with members of the same household.
Some parts of the El Pescadero dog park at the north end of the park off West Kavanagh Avenue are fenced off while workers add more seating, level the ground, hydro-seed turf, mulch under trees and work to eradicate foxtails. A temporary extension has been added to give people and their dogs more room to play.
People should carry water for their pets because the drinking fountains in the dog park, including the water bowl fountain, have not been turned back on.
Questions and requests for more information can be sent to the city parks and recreation department by email, parks@cityoftracy.org, or through the GORequest mobile application.
