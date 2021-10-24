The City of Tracy has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) and is seeking applications from private entities and/or non-profit organizations to establish and operate a temporary Warming Center for homeless individuals this winter.
The contract period of performance is scheduled to begin on or about Nov. 22 and will conclude at the end of March 2022. All proposals must be received in the City Manager’s Office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. The City reserves the right to request that applicants submit additional information to clarify submitted information. The City also reserves the right to suspend, amend, or modify the provisions of this RFP, to reject all proposals, and/or to negotiate modifications of proposals.
A non-mandatory pre-proposal informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. via WebEx.
The RFP can be viewed and downloaded on the City of Tracy website here: https://www.cityoftracy.org/government/rfp-notices.
Those who would like to discuss alternative approached to supporting homeless this winter or have questions about the RFP can contact Vanessa Carrera, assistant to the city manager, at Vanessa.Carrera@cityoftracy.org or 209-831-6000. All questions should be submitted to the City Manager’s Office by 1 p.m. on Nov. 3.
