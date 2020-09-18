The city of Tracy seeks applicants for the Measure V Residents’ Oversight Committee, the five-member panel that reviews financial reports related to the half-cent sales tax approved by Tracy voters in 2016.
The five-member committee has one seat that has been vacant since June. On Tuesday the Tracy City Council appointed Mayor Robert Rickman and Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young to an ad-hoc committee that will interview candidates.
Committee members serve three-year terms and meet on the third Mondays in January, April, July and October. It is a volunteer position, with the committee required to prepare an annual report on Measure V revenues and expenses to the Tracy City Council every year.
The deadline to apply is 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28. Application forms are available at the Tracy City Clerk’s office, 333 Civic Center Drive, Tracy, CA 95376, or by calling 831-6105, or by fax, 831-6120, or through the city’s website, www.cityoftracy.org.
