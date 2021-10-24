The city of Tracy has openings on three city commissions and will be recruiting for those positions for the next two weeks. The Tracy City Council will make the appointments.
The Parks and Community Services Commission has one position up for council appointment. Commission chair Todd Lieberg’s term expires at the end of January 2022. Lieberg, who has been on the commission since 2019, is eligible for reappointment to another four-year term.
The parks commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month. Commissioners are paid $50 per-meeting and up to $100 per-month when there are special meetings. The commission holds public hearings and makes decisions on the city’s recreation programs and the use and upkeep of city parks, including establishment of rates and fees. The commission is also involved in reviewing parks and recreation related grants and advises the city council on parks master planning and development.
The Tracy Arts Commission has three positions up for council appointment. Commission chair Nila Dhugga and members Taranjit Sandhu and Jeff Bordes all are serving terms that will expire at the end of the year and all three are eligible for reappointment to four-year terms.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month and serves to promote a variety of arts programs in the city, and is active in seeking out private, regional, state and federal funding to support local arts programs and facilities development.
The Measure V Residents’ Oversight Committee has three seats up for appointment. Two committee members, Abdul Wahid and Tai’ Rance Kelly Sr., are serving three-year terms that expire at the end of February 2022, and they are eligible for reappointment. There is also a vacancy on the committee to fill the remainder of former commissioner Karen Parker-Moore’s term, which expires in February 2023.
The committee meets quarterly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of January, April, July and October. The committee advises the Tracy City Council on the use of the Measure V half-cent sales tax approved by Tracy voters in 2016, and tracks revenue and expenses from the tax increment. The committee produces an annual report for the council and other reports as needed.
The deadline for applications for all three committees is 6 p.m. on Nov. 4. Applications are available at the Tracy City Clerk’s Office in Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376. People can also call 209-831-6105 or fax 209-831-6120 to request an application, or go to the City of Tracy website, www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
