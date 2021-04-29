The city of Tracy is seeking three applicants for the city’s Transportation Advisory Commission. The five-member commission has three members, Gary Cooper, Alice English and Rajnish Khanna, whose terms are set to expire at the end of the month. All three are eligible to reapply.
The commission provides a citizen perspective on the city’s public transportation planning, facilities and programs, and advises the city council on transportation matters, including the airport, buses, rail service or bicycle paths.
The commission’s regular meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Tracy Transit Station, Room 103, 50 E. 6th St.
Membership is open to people living within Tracy city limits, and members serve 4-year terms. The deadline for applications is May 3 at 6 p.m. Applications are available by writing to the Tracy City Clerk’s office, Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or by calling (209) 831-6101, or by fax (209) 831-6120, or through the city’s website, www.cityoftracy.org.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
