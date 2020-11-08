The city of Tracy has close to $100,000 in cash that it wants to return to its rightful owners.
The city’s finance department published a public notice listing 41 individuals and businesses that have money on deposit with the city. It adds up to $96,923.59, with amounts ranging from $16.76 to $69,768.56.
The city is holding less than $100 for 27 individuals and businesses, and nine more have up to $1,000 on deposit with the city. Notre Dame de Namur University has $3,370 on deposit with the city, Wilber-Ellis Company has $15,733.17 with the city and Gary Chase has $69,768.56 with the city.
City Finance Director Karin Schnaider said that the unclaimed money comes mostly from utility accounts that have been closed while containing a balance in favor of the customer. She said there are also community facilities and development services refunds where the city sent out checks, but the checks were returned because of an invalid address, and in some cases the city sent out refund checks that were never cashed.
All of those individuals and businesses have until Dec. 29 to claim their money. Otherwise it stays with the city’s general fund. Those who do want to claim that money must fill out a claim form, available at https://www.ci.tracy.ca.us/documents/Unclaimed_Money_Claim_Form.pdf, and be prepared to provide verification that it is indeed their own money, with documentation to include a tax identification number and the grounds on which the claim is founded.
The public notice for the unclaimed money can be viewed at https://www.ci.tracy.ca.us/?navid=450#10593, and in this edition and the Oct. 30 edition of the Tracy Press.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.