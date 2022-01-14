The city selected 10 local nonprofits for the opportunity to apply for a permit to sell safe and sane fireworks for one week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday during a lottery in the Tracy City Council Chambers on Thursday afternoon.
The city council passed a local ordinance in 2011 allowing the sale of safe and sane fireworks by local nonprofits, with one permit being issued for each 10,000 of population.
Dave Bramell, a division chief with the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, said 53 nonprofits had successfully completed the application process that began in early November to take part in Thursday’s lottery.
“I know it is a lot of work if you are successful but over the years the feedback we have received says that most organizations are quite pleased with the opportunity to participate and it’s one of the more lucrative fundraising opportunities for their respective organization above all other,” Bramell said.
Organizations that were selected in the lottery two years in a row were not eligible to participate this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lottery was held virtually and broadcast on social media.
Bramell said the next phase is for the selected nonprofits to receive their permitting materials by next Friday.
Three alternates were also selected in case one of the 10 nonprofits is unable to complete the permitting process.
Organizations that successfully complete the permitting process and the required safety training will be eligible to sell safe and sane fireworks from June 28 through July 4.
