The proposed aquatics center in the Ellis development continues to await Tracy City Council action on how best to proceed in light of a court ruling regarding the project’s development agreement.
The next time the council discusses the matter it will be in a closed session, where the council will have to sort out issues surrounding a lawsuit and a judgment that invalidated part of the city’s development agreement with Surland Communities LLC.
The development agreement from 2013 between the city and Surland allows, among other things, for Surland to obtain up to 2,250 residential growth allotments (RGAs), which serve as a prerequisite for taking out building permits for new houses. The agreement also assures that Surland will put up $10 million toward a new aquatics center on 16 acres that the developer has provided at the corner of Corral Hollow Road and Summit Drive, at the entrance to the Ellis development.
A 2018 amendment to that agreement allowed Surland flexibility to use those RGAs outside of Ellis, provided the city and developer could draft an additional amendment identifying where those RGAs would be used.
But that part of the amendment violated provisions of the California Government Code, according to a September 2020 ruling from San Joaquin County Superior Court judge in the case, Mitracos vs. City of Tracy. The ruling invalidated other parts of the 2018 amendment as well, including a provision that Surland would take the lead on the design and construction of the aquatics center.
The city appealed the ruling on Jan. 15, meaning that the judge’s order doesn’t go into effect while the ruling is under appeal. At its March 16 meeting the Tracy City Council agreed that the city and Surland should negotiate another amendment to the development agreement.
Deal points still up for negotiation, which Assistant City Manager Andrew Malik highlighted at the council’s April 6 meeting, include which entity, the city or Surland, would take the lead on design and construction of the aquatics center, including the project’s budget and award of design and construction contracts.
The latest version of the aquatics center, which the council approved in August 2020, is estimated to cost $65 million. That would include $55 million from the city, mostly from Measure V revenue, the 2016 half-cent sales tax approved by Tracy voters, plus $10 million from Surland, $2 million of which the developer has already paid toward design of the center.
Also up for discussion is whether all of the 16 acres that Surland has contributed should be used only for purposes related to the aquatics center, or if the city could bring in other recreational uses. The city and developer could also discuss naming rights for the center.
Mark Connolly, the attorney representing former Councilwoman Mary Mitracos in Mitracos vs. City of Tracy, told the council that it should be mindful of the judge’s decision on that case before the city enters into any further negotiation with Surland, especially if aspects of that 2018 amendment are to be part of that discussion. He added that the city should not allow ongoing negotiations on the development agreement, which date back to 2008, to continue to delay construction of the aquatics center.
“You have a valid 2013 development agreement, it requires the payment of $8 million, the building of a swim center. Enforce it. Don’t negotiate from a point of weakness from an illegal development agreement,” Connolly told the council.
Steve Herum, the attorney representing Surland, told the council that the developer is not seeking to renegotiate the 2018 amendment to the development agreement, but is willing to engage with the city if it chooses to reopen negotiations.
“Even though we are willing to collaborate with you, this is a request to open DA discussions by the city and not Surland,” he said in a March 19 letter to the city. “Therefore, it is most appropriate for the city to detail what is being asked and what the city is willing to offer in exchange.”
Councilman Mateo Bedolla made a motion, seconded by Councilwoman Eleassia Davis, to reopen negotiations. Mayor Nancy Young and council members Veronica Vargas and Dan Arriola opposed the motion.
Davis said the council should take as much control as possible over the project, considering that the city is putting up most of the money for it.
“It’s a wonderful amenity, but when you get into the weeds of it, it’s a taxpayer-funded public project that gives all control to a private developer, and as a citizen I am not OK with that,” she said, though she added that the developer, by virtue of contributing the land and a share of the cost, should have input.
“But at the same time, the citizens should have more say than anybody, and it’s up to the city of Tracy to facilitate what the citizens want to see happen.”
Davis went on to ask why the city hasn’t broken ground yet on the center, and why the city can’t set a date for the opening of the center.
Vargas had similar questions, asking why Surland didn’t begin construction right after the 2018 development agreement was approved.
“If, in fact, the developer is able to start construction of the aquatics park right now, no matter where the DA or appeal process is, let’s not waste anybody’s time, and allow him to just go to work,” Vargas said. “But I need to hear, so far nobody understands why, 2½ years later this construction has not occurred. We just want to know why.”
City Attorney Leticia Ramirez explained that Surland did come up with a conceptual plan in November 2019, with the city to take a look at details and the budget for the project in early 2020. Once COVID-19-related shutdowns became a factor in March 2020 the timing of this project also was affected.
By August when the council approved the $65 million plan the city was also bound by the process required for any project supported by public funds, including council approval of the budget, plans, design and eventually the construction contracts for the center.
She also recapped the effects of the Mitracos lawsuit and ruling, which brings the city to where it is today.
After the council rejected Bedolla’s motion to renegotiate the development agreement on a 3-2 vote, Bedolla then made a motion to cease negotiations with Surland. Arriola suggested an amendment to his motion, which would have Ramirez spell out the city’s legal options, in light of the litigation and ruling against the city, for continuing to negotiate aspects of the development agreement.
“At that point we’re at a point in the legal process where we need to connect with legal counsel in closed session, because there are various options that we could proceed with, would be my understanding,” Arriola said. “But I believe that needs to be done in closed session because there’s liability there, possibly.”
That motion passed on a unanimous vote.
