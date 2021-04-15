Now that San Joaquin County is under a less restrictive red “substantial” tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the city of Tracy is starting to relax its own COVID-19 restrictions at City Hall.
City Clerk Adrianne Richardson noted that access to city offices is still limited, but this coming Tuesday, April 20, will be the first time since last March that the Tracy City Council meeting will be open to the public, though on a restricted basis.
Richardson said that the city will allow up to 16 members of the public into council chambers for Tuesday’s meeting, with provisions to accommodate additional people in an upstairs conference room. Access will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and anyone seeking to enter council chambers will go through a screening process, including a temperature check, and be required to comply with safety guidelines, including face coverings and physical distancing.
The city will continue to livestream the meeting through its website and on Facebook and will still request that project applicants and city-hired consultants make their presentations by way of remote access. The public can also comment on agenda items or address the council by way of the city’s WebEx access, by phone or by email.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
