The Pan-African Flag will fly in front of Tracy City Hall during the month of February in honor of Black History Month.
On Tuesday the Tracy City Council agreed, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Eleassia Davis dissenting, to display the red, black and green banner, created by the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League in 1920. UNIA-ACL founder Marcus Garvey proposed the flag in response to racism in the U.S. and as a symbol of unity for African people around the world. It has since been incorporated into the designs of several flags of African nations.
The city’s flag policy allows display of any flag other than the U.S., California and city flags only if a city council member requests it. Mayor Nancy Young and former Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom asked back in July 2020 that the Pan African Flag be considered by the full council to commemorate Black History Month.
The matter required approval from at least four council members. Davis said that while she values and appreciates the Pan African Flag, she didn’t think it would be appropriate to display a banner at City Hall unless it represents all citizens of Tracy.
“Right now I’m satisfied that the city, state and U.S. flag do that effectively … without regard to any cause, group, organization or belief,” Davis said. “I love the (Pan African) flag. I love the sentiment behind it, but I’m going to say ‘No,’ and I will be saying ‘No’ to all flags under this policy.”
Councilman Dan Arriola, whose efforts to display the rainbow LGBTQ flag in front of City Hall led to the creation of the city’s flag ordinance in 2019, said that honoring the city’s diversity was the point of the ordinance.
“I believe that the flying of our ceremonial flags is an opportunity for our city to celebrate particular groups of people, and I think with this particular agenda item commemorating Black History Month is something we’ve not done before,” he said. “This is absolutely something to be celebrated and commemorated.”
