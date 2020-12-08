The Downtown Tracy City Center Association held a virtual lighting for the city tree at the Front Street Plaza that was broadcast on Facebook Live Saturday evening.
TCCA moved the lighting to a virtual event to help keep the community safe an comply with the current public health order.
TCCA executive director Dino Margaros, district manager Kristin Barrios and Mayor Robert Rickman led the ceremony.
A handful of visitors watched the lighting posed for photos with the tree afterward.
The tree will be lit at night and TCCA asks visitors wear masks and keep physical distancing when visiting the tree at the plaza.
