The city of Tracy’s ability to meet water demands was not impacted by the recent temporary curtailment orders issued to users of Delta water by the California Water Resources Control Board, but the future of city water deliveries in the face of drought conditions is full of unknowns.
Kul Sharma, the city’s director of utilities, reports that as a municipal water user, the city was not affected by water curtailment orders for Delta agricultural uses.
But Sharma warned that continuation of drought conditions, possibly into next year or longer, combined with increasing demand for water by developments in Tracy, would put mounting pressure on the city’s ability to meet its future water needs, which currently total 25 million gallons a day.
The city has three major sources or water — Manteca-based South San Joaquin Irrigation District, which transports water to Tracy by a pipeline from Lathrop; the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water from the Delta-Mendota Canal; and the city’s system of wells.
Bureau of Reclamation water, delivered by the San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority and purified at the city’s water treatment plant at Tracy Municipal Airport, was initially reduced to 15 percent of its full allocation.
After the City Council declared a water emergency that triggered water-conservation measures, the city was able to secure an increase of Bureau of Reclamation water, which along with a request for consideration of health and safety requirement increased the city’s quota of U.S.B.R water to 60 percent, close to its allocation during more-normal water years.
In recent months, the city has taken action to boost its ability to stretch its water supplies. It has increased its use of its well system so that five of the city’s eight wells are pumping water from the underground aquifer into the city system.
Traditionally, the Tracy area has had one of the best underground aquifers in the Central Valley, and the city has become the second city in California to establish an Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) system.
“The City Council has also approved the inauguration of other water-conservation measures, including a recycled-water program,” Sharma reported. “We have goal of reducing our current water usage by 20 percent.”
In the meantime, the city must balance that goal with ongoing increased demand for water from major developments within the city limits — Tracy Hills, Ellis, the International Park of Commerce (Cordes Ranch), the Northeast Industrial Area and the Regency at Tracy Lakes senior citizen project, which recently broke ground.
The city is making plans to add another four wells to its present five-well system and is working at securing future water deliveries through exchanges with other sources, Sharma said, but what those efforts will produce in the way of water is still up in the air.
A lot will depend on what kind of drought conditions we experience in the next months, or even years, he stressed.
• Contact Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
