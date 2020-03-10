A farmer’s discovery of a bone at the bottom of a well hundreds of feet deep has triggered an investigation by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to determine whether it came from a human or an animal.
At a Thursday morning press conference in French Camp, Sheriff Pat Withrow said the investigation began weeks ago when a farmer was checking some wells in an area he was going to lease to grow crops.
The farmer put a camera down the well to check the integrity of the walls and to see how much water was inside. The camera showed what appeared to be a bone in the water.
Withrow said the farmer told the sheriff’s department immediately, and detectives and members of the newly formed cold case unit began their investigation. They sent their own camera down the well and took the photos and video to an anthropologist at California State University, Chico.
“We were unable to determine for sure at that time whether it is animal or human,” Withrow said, “but in an abundance of cautiousness with what’s been going on in the past here in San Joaquin County, we’re going to try and follow up on this and continue our investigation to determine whether it is animal or human.”
The sheriff said he had begun reaching out to families of victims of Loren Herzog and Wesley Shermantine, the “Speed Freak Killers” who were convicted of four murders and suspected in the deaths of as many as 72 people in and around San Joaquin County in the late 1990s.
Withrow said the sheriff department hadn’t spoken with Shermantine, who is incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison, “just because we don’t even know if we have a human bone at this time.”
Herzog killed himself in 2012, nearly two years after his release on parole.
Withrow would not say where in the county the well was. He did say the sheriff’s office was keeping the area under 24-hour surveillance with security in case the bone turns out to be human.
The sheriff’s office plans to use another camera to get a closer, clearer look at the bone. It will then begin the process of trying to retrieve it for evaluation if necessary, possibly within the next three weeks.
If the bone is human, it will be sent for DNA testing to try to identify the person.
