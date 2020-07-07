A 33-year-old man from Jamestown was thrown from his motorcycle when it collided with an SUV on Grant Line Road in Banta on Friday.
A crash report from the California Highway Patrol said that the motorcyclist, who was not identified, was riding east on Grant Line Road on a 2004 Yamaha FZ1 at about 6:20 p.m.
A 59-year-old man from Lathrop was driving west on Grant Line in a 2006 Toyota Sienna. He made a left turn at the T intersection to head south on Bird Road, turning directly into the path of the motorcycle, and the front of the SUV hit the front of the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist landed on Bird Road. A passerby began CPR immediately and continued until an ambulance took the injured man to San Joaquin General Hospital, where died from his injuries.
The driver was not arrested, and CHP investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Grant Line and Bird roads meet at a T intersection with a stop sign on Bird and no traffic controls on Grant Line.
Banta residents have complained for years about increased traffic through their rural community related to the growth of Tracy’s Northeast Industrial Corridor. Between 2014 and 2018, the county developed a plan for a bypass that would route through traffic south of Banta, but construction was not expected to begin before 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.